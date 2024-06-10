Gossip: Toffees pursuing Broja
Everton are in talks to sign Albania striker Armando Broja, 22, from Chelsea in a £30m deal. (Ben Jacobs)
Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column
Everton are in talks to sign Albania striker Armando Broja, 22, from Chelsea in a £30m deal. (Ben Jacobs)
Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Saturday's 5-1 shellacking by Colombia reignited scrutiny on U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
This was not your typical Verstappen snoozer.
The Minnesota Vikings revealed their all-white "Winter Warrior" uniforms that the team will wear for Week 15's matchup with the Chicago Bears.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
Clark said she'd use the decision as motivation while Fever coach Christie Sides said Clark told her that "they woke a monster."
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice addressed his offseason legal issues publicly for the first time, saying he is attempting to improve as a person.
Vincent Goodwill and Dan Devine get together after game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals, with the Celtics taking a 2-0 lead over the Mavericks, to talk about what happened and what comes next.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
Dan Hurley may be headed to the Lakers. It was probably inevitable.