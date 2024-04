[BBC]

Everton are keen to extend England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract, 27, which runs out at the end of next season. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Manchester United have switched their attention to Nice's 24-year-old France defender Jean-Clair Todibo after being put off by the price tag of Everton's 21-year-old English centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. (Teamtalk)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column