Gossip: Three clubs interested in Branthwaite

Bayern Munich and Tottenham have joined Manchester United in considering a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. (Teamtalk)

Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, who is unlikely to be offered a new deal by Everton when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Sean Dyche's job as Everton manager is not under threat despite the club's poor run of form. (i news - subscription required)

