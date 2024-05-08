Gossip: Ten Hag to remain in charge for FA Cup final

[BBC]

Manchester United have no intention of sacking manager Erik ten Hag before the FA Cup final on 25 May. (Telegraph - subscription required)

However, the Dutchman will be sacked at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Departing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is interested in becoming the new manager of Manchester United, if the club do decide to sack Ten Hag. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Tuchel is the leading candidate to take over at Old Trafford, but Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter are also in contention. (inews)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho would like to return for a second spell in charge, but the club do not want to reappoint the 61-year-old Portuguese manager, who was sacked by Roma in January. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has contacted Getafe regarding the situation of Manchester United's on-loan forward Mason Greenwood. (Radio Marca, via Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United are monitoring Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries after contract talks between the 28-year-old and Inter Milan stalled. (Talksport)

Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Inter Milan have joined the race to sign 25-year-old Barcelona and France defender Jules Kounde, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

