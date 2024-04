[BBC]

Tottenham are tracking Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and could sign the 25-year-old for between £30m and £40m this summer. (Football Insider)

Spurs are also interested in signing 21-year-old Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna in the summer. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Meanwhile, Bryan Gil could seek a departure from Tottenham. The club would be willing to let the winger leave on a permanent transfer. (Give Me Sport)

