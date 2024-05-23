Advertisement

Gossip: Spurs prepare to make Solanke move

Tottenham are willing to offload 27-year-old Brazil forward Richarlison to make space for England and Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, 26. (Talksport)

Newcastle are closing in on English defensive duo Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, and Lloyd Kelly, 25, who will be free agents when their deals at Fulham and Bournemouth expire this summer. (Teamtalk)

