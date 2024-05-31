Gossip: Spurs open to selling Brazilian duo
Tottenham will consider offers for 27-year-old striker Richarlison and 25-year-old right-back Emerson Royal. (Standard)
The video ends with the fake Plum stabbing Waller in the back.
A video showed the Eagles center's wife and a woman yelling at each other in a parking lot.
Drew Gordon played all over Europe after a college career at UCLA and New Mexico.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying he's close to mastering the team's offense. Lance did not play last season.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie delivers his full-scale blueprint to finishing Week 7 on a high note.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.