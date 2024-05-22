Gossip: Spurs keen on £80m Branthwaite

[BBC]

Everton have placed a minimum fee of £80m on 21-year-old England centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who has attracted interest from Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle United. (i Sport)

Spurs are contemplating a summer move for Bournemouth's 26-year-old English striker Dominic Solanke. (Talksport)

Tottenham have asked Chelsea about the availability of Trevoh Chalobah, 24, as they look to sign for the defender and 24-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher. (HITC)

Meanwhile, Spurs will rival Aston Villa for 24-year-old Italy defender Andrea Cambiaso, who is valued at £34m by Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

