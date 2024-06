Gossip: Spurs interested in two midfielders

[BBC]

Tottenham are set to rival Aston Villa for £50m Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, who is also wanted by Atletico Madrid. (Mail)

Spurs are also interested in signing Fulham's 28-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira. (Teamtalk)

Finally, Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham, are interested in Feyenoord's 23-year-old Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida. (AD - in Dutch)

