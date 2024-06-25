Gossip: Spurs to battle Blues for David

[BBC]

Tottenham have begun talks with the representatives of Lille's 24-year-old Canada forward Jonathan David, who is also linked with a move to Chelsea. (Football Insider)

Chelsea have opened talks with Barcelona over a deal for 18-year-old Spanish forward Marc Guiu. (ESPN),

And the Blues lead Bayern Munich in the race to sign Guiu. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli will consider offers in the region of 100m euros (£85m) for 25-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, with Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku a potential replacement. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Aston Villa have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Hoffenheim's 21-year-old Germany forward Maximilian Beier. (Sky Sport Germany)

