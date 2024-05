Gossip: Slot wants Watkins to replace Nunez

[BBC]

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen to make a bid for 28-year-old Aston Villa and England forward Ollie Watkins, as a replacement for 24-year-old Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. (Sun)

Liverpool are planning to offer 20-year-old Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley a new and improved contract. (Teamtalk)

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column