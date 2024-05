[BBC]

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 23, for £13m this summer. (Mirror)

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is planning to make his assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff the first appointment to his backroom staff at Liverpool when he succeeds Jurgen Klopp. (ESPN)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column