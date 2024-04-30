Gossip: Salah expected to stay at Liverpool

[BBC]

Liverpool fully expect Mohamed Salah to stay this summer and are planning for next season on the basis of the forward still being part of their squad. (Athletic - subscription required)

Incoming sporting director Richard Hughes will lead talks over a new contract for Salah, whose current deal runs until 2025. (Times - subscription required)

Crystal Palace's £55m-rated defender Marc Guehi is of interest to Liverpool, as they seek a replacement for Joel Matip, who is set to leave when his contract runs out in the summer. (Football Insider)

