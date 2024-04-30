Gossip: Salah expected to stay at Liverpool
Liverpool fully expect Mohamed Salah to stay this summer and are planning for next season on the basis of the forward still being part of their squad. (Athletic - subscription required)
Incoming sporting director Richard Hughes will lead talks over a new contract for Salah, whose current deal runs until 2025. (Times - subscription required)
Crystal Palace's £55m-rated defender Marc Guehi is of interest to Liverpool, as they seek a replacement for Joel Matip, who is set to leave when his contract runs out in the summer. (Football Insider)