Gossip: Saints keen on Ings reunion
Southampton have asked about re-signing Danny Ings from West Ham and are willing to pay up to £6m for the 31-year-old striker. (Mail)
The Copa América, a mini-World Cup for the Western Hemisphere featuring stars like Lionel Messi, kicks off Thursday in the U.S., aiming to captivate both ardent Latino fans and casual American viewers.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
Brazil begins its Copa América schedule on June 24 against Costa Rica.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
At least two players who started for the USWNT over the past week will have to be cut for the Olympics. Might Alex Morgan or Rose Lavelle be on the roster bubble?
Mbappé will not need surgery to repair his broken nose.
35,038 fans turned up to Wrigley Field to make NWSL history.
Hernández was previously suspended in 2021 for betting on MLS games.
Give Angel Reese five years and she just might rule the WNBA.
The Dodgers put up seven runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to sneak out with an 11-9 win over the Rockies.
Brink grabbed her knee in pain after falling to the court and needed the help of trainers to carry her from the court.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Jeff Van Gundy hasn't been an NBA coach since 2007.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.