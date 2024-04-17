Gossip: Reds track Frankfurt defender Pacho

[BBC]

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Ecuador centre-back Willian Pacho, 22, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. (Florian Plettenberg)

The Reds are set to appoint David Woodfine as assistant sporting director to Richard Hughes, as he returns to Anfield less than a year after leaving the club. (Liverpool Echo)

Finally, Juventus will listen to offers for Italian forward Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle, after disagreements between the 26-year-old and boss Massimiliano Allegri over his role. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column