Gossip: Reds in race for Summerville

[BBC]

Bayer Leverkusen have joined Liverpool and Tottenham in the race to sign Leeds United's Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, 22. (Bild via Teamtalk)

Shakhtar Donetsk are preparing to sell Ukraine midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, with Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Manchester City interested in the 21-year-old. (HITC)

