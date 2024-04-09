Gossip: Reds offer Amorim deal

[BBC]

Liverpool have offered Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim a three-year contract to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. (Pedro Sepulveda, via GiveMeSport)

West Ham have joined Liverpool, Tottenham and AC Milan in the race to sign Fulham's 26-year-old centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, who is out of contract in the summer. (Guardian)

Liverpool, Newcastle United and AC Milan are considering a move for Leeds United's 22-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville. (Football Transfers)

Mohamed Salah is set to be targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs again this summer with Al-Ittihad prepared to offer £70m for the 31-year-old Liverpool and Egypt forward. (Talksport)

