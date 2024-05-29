Gossip: Reds keen on Atalanta midfielder

[BBC]

Liverpool are interested in Atalanta's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ederson, who could become new manager Arne Slot's first signing. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Liverpool have placed a £20m valuation on defender Sepp van den Berg, who is attracting interest from Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg after a successful loan spell at Mainz. (Athletic - subscription required)

Real Madrid's Brazil forward Rodrygo, 23, has cast doubts over his future at the club, raising the possibility of a move to Liverpool. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish, via Dazn)

Competition is growing for RB Leipzig's Spain forward Dani Olmo, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City Barcelona and Bayern Munich all interested in the 26-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column