Gossip: Reds interested in Kimmich and Frimpong

[BBC]

Liverpool could rival Arsenal and Manchester City in the battle to sign Bayern Munich's Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 29, who has just one year left on his contract with the Bundesliga club. (Talksport)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the Premier League sides keen on Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutchman, 23, will be available for £35m in the summer. (Football Insider)

Atalanta director Luca Percassi said the club have not received any offers for 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners amid interest from Liverpool and Juventus. (Mediaset via Football Italia)

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column