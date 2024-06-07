Gossip: Reds could be forced to sell this summer

[BBC]

Six Premier League clubs - Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester - face having to sell players before the end of June in order to comply with the division's Profit and Sustainability Rules. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United have registered their interest in signing Nottingham Forest's English defender Joe Worrall, with the 27-year-old available on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. (Football Insider)

