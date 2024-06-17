Gossip: Reds' bid for Yoro rejected
Liverpool have had a 50m euro (£42m) offer for 18-year-old Lille and France defender Leny Yoro rejected. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Klay Thompson unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on Instagram, which could indicate what he believes his future is in NBA free agency.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Sam Darnold signed a one-year deal with the Vikings earlier this offseason.
NBA guard Cameron Payne was arrested on Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona for providing a false report to police and not giving his name. He was booked but released from jail shortly thereafter.