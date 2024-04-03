Gossip: Reds anticipate obstacles in deal for Leverkusen's Wirtz

[BBC]

Manchester City expect their attempts to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz, 20, to be hampered by Xabi Alonso's decision to stay with the Bundesliga leaders. (HITC)

Meanwhile, Barcelona are looking to wrap up a deal for Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as a replacement for the departing Xavi, while the Reds and Bayern Munich reassess their managerial options after Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen. (Independent)

Real Madrid would like to sign 18-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro - who has also been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea - this summer after the Frenchman told his club he wants a new challenge. (Athletic - subscription needed)

