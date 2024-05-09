Gossip: Red Devils face competition for Olise

[BBC]

Aston Villa are confident they can beat Arsenal and Manchester United to the signing of French winger Michael Olise, 22, from Crystal Palace. (Football Transfers)

At least two Premier League clubs have enquired about signing Mason Greenwood, 22, but the United is still more likely to move overseas if sold this summer. (Telegraph)

Meanwhile, United will not choose a replacement for manager Erik ten Hag based on their trophy record alone, which boosts the chances of current England boss Gareth Southgate being appointed as his successor. (Telegraph)

Finally, there has been initial contact between United and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel's advisers to gauge the German's interest in moving to Old Trafford. (talkSPORT)

