[BBC]

Manchester United have made a 60m euro bid for Lille defender Leny Yoro, 18, but face a fight for the French teenager's signature with Real Madrid. (Marca, in Spanish)

Chelsea have made Crystal Palace and France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, 22, one of their top summer transfer targets, with the Blues ready to rival Manchester United to land the £60m-rated player. (Standard)

