Gossip: Real Madrid interested in Alexander-Arnold

[BBC]

Real Madrid are still interested in signing versatile England international Trent Alexander-Arnold, 25, from Liverpool with his contract situation at Anfield up in the air. (Fabrizio Romano via Football365)

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso hopes to manage all three of his former clubs Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but is not certain in which order. (Abendzeitung - in German)

