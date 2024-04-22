Gossip: Ramsdale attracts Wolves interest

[BBC]

Wolves are considering Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as a replacement for Jose Sa, who might leave the club this summer. (Sun)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing 28-year-old Real Madrid and France defender Ferland Mendy. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required)

The Gunners face competition from Manchester City and Liverpool to sign 22-year-old Wolves and Algeria left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, Arsenal will have to pay 60m euros (£51m) if they want to sign 24-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus this summer. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

