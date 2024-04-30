Gossip: PSG unlikely to make Rashford move

[BBC]

Marcus Rashford might find his options limited if he chooses to leave Manchester United, with Paris St-Germain cooling their interest in the forward. (i)

Ajax are keen to reappoint Erik ten Hag as manager if he is sacked by United this summer. (Mail)

Meanwhile, United are still planning to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director this summer, with the expectation that a deal over compensation will be agreed with Newcastle United soon. (Football Insider)

