Gossip: PSG 'lead race' to sign De Gea, Neymar 'has permission' to re-join Barcelona

Neymar and David de Gea could be set for big moves, if today’s gossip column is to be believed

Neymar will be re-joining Barcelona in the summer. That’s according to sensational reports in Spain, with TV programme La Porteria claiming the PSG superstar will head back to LaLiga for just £177million.

It is claimed Neymar will have a release clause active in the summer, meaning Barca could move to re-sign the player who left in 2017 for 222m euros.

Real Madrid also want to sign the Brazilian as they seek to a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. However the Mirror report their hopes are already over and have gone one step further, claiming Neymar has already agreed a verbal deal with PSG chiefs to return to Barcelona.

READ MORE: Irish football club apologises after falsely reporting own player’s death

READ MORE: Pochettino massively motivated for Champions League great escape

And Barcelona have already made an initial move to return him to Catalonia with Andre Cury – a club representative who played a key role in his initial move to Spain from Santos – reportedly meeting Neymar’s father in London last week.

Meanwhile, PSG ‘plan on talking to Liverpool chiefs’ over the future of Fabinho during tonight’s Champions League clash.

The defensive midfielder joined the Reds for £43m from Monaco in the summer but has found it hard to settle and is considering his options. A January loan move has been mooted with PSG unlikely to have enough cash until the summer at least to pursue a permanent move.

PSG ‘join De Gea race’

If Neymar does re-join Barcelona, The Sun claim they could re-invest some of that cash in signing David De Gea.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract and has shown no signs of signing a new one. The Red Devils are certain to trigger a one-year extension, with club bosses now set to cash in on their prized asset while they still can.

Story Continues

Juventus were originally seen to be favourites for the Spaniard’s signature as they seek an upgrade on Wojciech Szczesny, however PSG are reportedly willing to offer De Gea £300,000 a week to seal the deal.

Staying at United, and Jose Mourinho is finally willing to make a £50m move for West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic.

The Red Devils were interested in bringing the Austrian to Old Trafford in the summer, but their lack of goal threat this season looks to have forced their hand.





Arnautovic has been talking up a move to a top six club, and has scored five goals for the struggling Hammers so far. His £50m-mooted fee would also be well within United’s budget should they make a move.

Chelsea ‘struggling to convince Hazard to stay’

Chelsea are resigned to losing talisman Eden Hazard, if rumours are to be believed.

The Blues have been unable to agree terms on an extension for his £200,000-a-week contract for months now.

His deal only has 18 months to run and with Real Madrid circling Stamford Bridge bosses are now resigned to losing the Belgian in the summer – some reports even claim a January move might be on the table.