Gossip: PSG consider Mateta
Paris St-Germain are considering a move for Crystal Palace's 26-year-old French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. (Sun)
Manchester City could potentially win a fourth straight EPL title Sunday without having beaten either of its two top challengers this season.
“With this type of rule,” Messi said in Spanish, roughly, “we’re going in a bad direction.”
As modern media becomes more niche driven, teams and even leagues have to balance whether to seek the biggest TV contracts or the biggest potential audience.
The furry Philadelphian was reportedly released safely after its capture.
Toronto alleged on Saturday that NYCFC’s head coach cornered and punched one of their players at the last match between the two clubs.
Messi, after two more goals and an assist Saturday, is averaging 2.5 goal contributions per 90 minutes so far this MLS season.
Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0, and is now one win away from a fourth consecutive English Premier League title.
On the eve of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica.
Junior has worked for NBC since retiring at the end of the 2017 season but isn't returning to the network in 2024.
The Chargers once again pulled no punches with their schedule release video.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
The decision ends one of the more pressing issues for the CFP Management Committee this week in Dallas.
Atlanta did neither Kirk Cousins nor Michael Penix Jr. any favors by pitting them against one another.
SEC leaders discussed the proposed terms of an agreement to settle multiple antitrust cases as well as usher into the sport a new athlete compensation model.
Vincent Goodwill checks in from Denver after watching the Nuggets take game 5 from the Timberwolves to break down the NBA Playoffs and the Lakers coaching search.
For rookies who were waived, the climb to their pro dreams is steeper, but the path ahead is well-worn with trail markers of established success.