Gossip: Potters leading race for McGinlay

[BBC]

Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly the two clubs in pole position to sign Queens Park teenager Aiden McGinlay.

The attacking winger is yet to make his senior debut for the Scottish Championship team, but he is classed as the best prospect in their academy.

Callum Davidson's side want to tie the 17-year-old down to a professional contract, but they are bracing themselves to receive offers from elsewhere.

Queens Park would only be able to ask for a small compensation fee for their youngster because he's been with them for less than a year.

Celtic, Ipswich Town and Norwich City also hold an interest. (TEAMtalk)