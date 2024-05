[BBC]

Stoke City are reportedly considering a move to sign Sheffield Wednesday attacking midfielder and forward Josh Windass in the summer transfer window.

Championship clubs West Bromwich Albion and Hull City, alongside newly-promoted Derby County, also hold an interest.

The Owls are in talks with the 30-year-old over a new contract, but with an agreement yet to be reached, his options are open ahead of next season. (The Star)