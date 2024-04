[BBC]

Stoke City are reportedly preparing a move to sign Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez in the summer transfer window.

The Clarets forward will be out of contract at the end of the season, and having not been offered a new deal, he is set to leave and become a free agent.

The Potters are expected to lose Tyrese Campbell and Wesley when their terms expire in June, with the club highlighting the 34-year-old as a possible replacement.

(TEAMtalk)