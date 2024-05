[BBC]

Brighton are confident of beating Chelsea in hiring Kieran McKenna but could try to bring back former manager Graham Potter if they fail to do so. (Times - subscription required)

Stoke City's Souleymane Sidibe, 17, could be on the move this summer with Brighton, Chelsea, Monaco and Juventus interested in the French midfielder. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column