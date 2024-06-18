Gossip: Palace set £65m Guehi price tag
Crystal Palace will demand a fee of at least £65m for 23-year-old England defender Marc Guehi this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
Give Angel Reese five years and she just might rule the WNBA.
Brazil begins its Copa América schedule on June 24 against Costa Rica.
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”
The European Championships and Copa América, featuring 40 of the top national teams, will likely determine this year's Ballon d'Or winner amid the most open competition for the title of world's best soccer player in years.
Hernández was previously suspended in 2021 for betting on MLS games.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Aiyuk has taken his contract negotiations to TikTok. Where do things stand between him and the 49ers?
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.