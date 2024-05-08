Advertisement

Gossip: Palace most open to selling Guehi

BBC
Gossip graphic
Crystal Palace are more open to selling 23-year-old England defender Marc Guehi rather than offloading 22-year-old French winger Michael Olise or 25-year-old England international Eberechi Eze this summer. (Givemesport)

