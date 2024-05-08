Gossip: Newcastle agree Kelly deal
Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign 25-year-old Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. (Foot Mercado - in French)
The Magpies' 19-year-old English left-back Lewis Hall has emerged as a summer target for Borussia Dortmund. (Givemesport)
Newcastle and Inter Milan have joined the race to sign 25-year-old Barcelona and France defender Jules Kounde, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
