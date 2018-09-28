Gossip: Mourinho sends Manchester United 'into meltdown', Aaron Ramsey 'to leave Gunners for Italy'

Gossip: Could Mourinho be about to irreparably damage his relationship with the Man Utd squad?

Right, I’ll get this over with quickly. We’ll speed run the Paul Pogba and Manchester United situation.

Barcelona are said to be monitoring the World Cup winner, while Juventus have ruled out a return for the Manchester United midfielder.

Mino Raiola, his agent, will sit down with Old Trafford officials next month to discuss his future at the club. Why they’ve planned that for a month down the line is beyond me.

Just think of the damage Jose Mourinho can do in that time.

READ MORE: 10 things to look out for this weekend

READ MORE: Hazard offers hope of signing new Chelsea deal

And speaking of damage, United stars are said to be ‘stunned’ by Mourinho’s public dressing-down of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, while Marcus Rashford has been given a warning after ‘failing to cool down’ after a Champions League match.

As you were. These are an entirely normal set of circumstances for a top Premier League club. Nothing to see here.

Aaron Ramsey to ‘leave Arsenal’

Meanwhile, it could be bad news for Gunners fans.

Welsh midfielder Ramsey, who almost feels as synonymous with the Arsene Wenger era as the big Frenchman himself, could be on his way out of the club.

The Evening Standard are reporting the midfielder could be set to leave on a free transfer, with Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan eyeing up a move, while the Mirror say Arsenal are willing to get rid of him in January to make some money.

Wenger and Ramsey leaving within 12 months of each other? Talk about shaking things up.

Declan Rice, Newcastle latest

West Ham’s flavour of the month, Declan Rice, has been subject of a new deal from the Hammers.

This comes, of course, after Danny Murphy slammed the Premier League’s slow starters for not already getting his future sorted.

The Hammers then, naturally (?), filed a complaint about this to TalkSport.

Story Continues





And the east London side have supposedly made a final offer as ‘frustration is growing on both sides’, according to the Telegraph.

Rice’s contract runs out next summer, but he’s not the only one facing an uncertain future.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez’s deal is up in June and, according to the Mirror, the club are refusing to speak to potential successors.

How noble.

This is all in the name of keeping him at St James’ Park. As if there isn’t one glaringly obvious way to keep him at the club.