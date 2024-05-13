Gossip: Millwall agree permanent deal for loanee Tanganga
Millwall have agreed a deal to sign on-loan 26-year-old English defender Japhet Tanganga on a permanent transfer from Tottenham. (Mirror)
The champs are back.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and avoid and much more for the end of Week 3.
The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for an elimination game on Tuesday night.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Like Steve Harvey and the "Moonlight" debacle, Lt. Dan Hennessey made a brutal mistake on the mic on Sunday in Perth.
Fantasy football players all get worked up about the incoming class of rookies, but what about the veteran players already on the teams they join? Matt Harmon identifies who could be on the hot seat this season.
Djokovic lost to World No. 29 Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open and said he feels like "a different player" two days after being hit with a water bottle.
With the NFL Draft in the books, fantasy football Matt Harmon breaks down the landing spots he loved to see, and those he's not a fan of.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby by a nose last weekend in one of the closest finishes in the race's history.
On today's pod Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recount Colorado's latest social media drama, potential athlete compensation models, and a man who was arrested for throwing fried chicken at his sister.