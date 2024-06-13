Gossip: Milan put off by Cash asking price

[BBC]

AC Milan have held talks with Aston Villa over a move for right-back Matty Cash. (Talksport)

However, Villa's £30m asking price is likely to be a stumbling block in the negotiations. (Athletic - subscription required)

Villa have opened talks with Marseille over the possibility of signing 25-year-old France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. (Football Insider)

Douglas Luiz's agent has been in touch with Barcelona's sporting director Deco, as the midfielder assesses his summer options. (Sport - in Spanish)

Chelsea are thinking about offering a new deal to 24-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is wanted by Villa and Tottenham. (Guardian)

