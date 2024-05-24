Gossip: McKenna and Maresca are targets for Chelsea

[BBC]

Brighton are confident of beating Chelsea in hiring Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna but could try to bring back former manager Graham Potter if they fail to do so. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea are set to ask newly promoted Leicester City for permission to speak to Enzo Maresca about their managerial vacancy. (Talksport)

Chelsea will listen to offers for midfielder Conor Gallagher and defender Trevoh Chalobah following Mauricio Pochettino's departure. (Evening Standard)

Ajax and Feyenoord are interested in Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson, who spent last season on loan at Ipswich. (Football London)

Stoke City's Souleymane Sidibe, 17, could be on the move this summer with Chelsea, Brighton, Monaco and Juventus interested in the French midfielder. (Foot Mercato - in French)

