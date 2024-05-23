Gossip: Mapies close in on free agents Tosin and Kelly

[BBC]

Newcastle are closing in on English defensive duo Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, and Lloyd Kelly, 25, who will be free agents when their deals at Fulham and Bournemouth expire this summer, while Eddie Howe also wants Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise, 22, although the France Under-21 international is in high-demand. (Teamtalk)

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman, 49, has rejected an offer from Newcastle to replace Dan Ashworth in a similar role and will stay with the Eagles. (Football Insider)

