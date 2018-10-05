Gossip: Manchester United 'identify favourite to replace Jose Mourinho' and more

Could the end be nigh for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United?

Ah, remember the summer?

Glorious sunshine, Gareth Southgate’s triumphant(ish?) Three Lions fulfilling their destiny and breaking out of the monotonous tournament routine of the past two decades.

And speculation aplenty about the then-vacant Real Madrid job, following Zinedine Zidane walking out of the Bernabeu.

Mauricio Pochettino was the favourite for the role for quite some time, leaving Tottenham fans on edge until Julen Lopetegui left Spain in dramatic fashion to take up the job.

Well, happy Groundhog Day folks. Because Pochettino is being linked with a move away from Spurs. Again.

This time the Argentine is being discussed as Ed Woodward’s favourite to replace Jose Mourinho at the Old Trafford helm.

Pochettino is hot property globally after his fine work at Southampton and Manchester United, and it seems the Red Devils chiefs are keen to bring him to the club.

But there could be multiple issues. One being Woodward is keen to keep the faith with the Portuguese coach.

Another being it would take an extortionate fee to dismiss Mourinho, not to mention the extravagant one it would cost to tempt Spurs to part with Pochettino.

Either way, the international break is rapidly approaching and the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager seems hell-bent on bringing about his dismissal.

The Sun, to add to this, suspect defeat to Newcastle on Saturday evening could be Mourinho’s last act in charge of United.

Watch this space.

David Moyes ‘lined up’ to replace Steve Bruce?

And speaking of managerial changes, the scent of an international break has proved irresistible for some clubs.

Aston Villa, lingering in the Championship, saw off Steve Bruce after a disappointing 3-3 draw at home to Preston.

A cabbage was thrown, a red card was issued and Glenn Whelan missed a penalty with the last kick of the game.

A string of names have been linked with the club, from Paulo Fonseca (Shakhtar Donetsk) to Dean Smith (Brentford) and more.

But Manchester United ‘legend’ David Moyes is the latest name in the hat, with the bookies believing the former Everton manager is favourite to take the role.

Well, that should be interesting.