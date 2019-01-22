Gossip: Manchester United duo to 'sign new deals', Burnley 'looking at' Spurs reject

Paul Pogba is set to sit down with Manchester United over signing a new contract at Old Trafford

Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will sign new contracts at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Pogba’s future at United looked uncertain during Jose Mourinho’s time at the helm.

But under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he has thrived and looked like the footballer United were expecting when they splashed £89m on him in 2016.

He signed a five-year-deal then and The Sun say he is ready to sit down with the Old Trafford hierarchy and sign a new contract.

Team-mate Martial was another player who looked miserable under Mourinho, but is now close to signing a new contract.

ESPN report that after a year of negotiations, a breakthrough has been made and Martial, whose current deal ends in the summer of 2020, will put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal.

Way out for Spurs reject

Vincent Janssen has been among the goals for Spurs U23 side and Burnley may look to sign him

Despite Tottenham’s injury problems, Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Vincent Janssen does not have a future at the club and another Premier League club are now looking to offer him a way out.

Burnley are showing an interest in the Dutch striker, according to the Mail, who would be available for £15m – £2m less than Spurs signed him for in 2016.

Janssen is keen to leave permanently, rejecting a loan move to Sevilla, and there has been interest from China and Major League Soccer.

The 24-year-old netted 32 goals in 49 games for AZ Alkmaar, leading to his move to the Premier League, but struggled behind Harry Kane in his first season and was sent on loan to Fenerbahce last year.

A foot injury scuppered a summer loan move and he has played for their Premier League Two side in recent weeks.

West Ham have had a £35m bid for Colombia and Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata rejected, according to reports in Italy.

Sunderland striker Josh Maja continues to attract plenty of interest and Cardiff are preparing a £2m bid for the player, whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero, currently on loan at Sampdoria, is being considered as a replacement for Petr Cech by Arsenal.

Aboubaker Kamara, currently training with the U23s at Fulham, is set for a loan move to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor