Gossip: Man Utd monitoring defender De Ligt

[BBC]

Manchester United are closely monitoring 24-year-old Bayern Munich and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. (Sky Sports Germany)

The Red Devils also have 24-year-old Frenchman Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, another club owned by Ineos, as an option as they look to recruit a centre-back. (Mail)

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is also a Manchester United summer target, but the club could face competition from AC Milan and Juventus. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Brentford's 28-year-old England forward Ivan Toney and Lille's Canada international Jonathan David, 24, are also being monitored. (Independent)

United and Liverpool are both pursuing 18-year-old Lille and France centre-back Leny Yoro, but Real Madrid are also interested. (Athletic - subscription required)

Premier League clubs are watching 25-year-old Lens and Austria centre-back Kevin Danso, who has been backed for a move to Manchester United by former player Rio Ferdinand. (i Sport)

