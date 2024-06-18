Gossip: Man City could make zero signings
Manchester City are prepared to go into next season without making any new signings, unless a player asks to leave. (ESPN)
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Vincent Goodwill and Tom Haberstroh preview game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, explain why they don’t trust the Celtics & wonder if LeBron might be switching teams this offseason.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Aiyuk has taken his contract negotiations to TikTok. Where do things stand between him and the 49ers?
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" NFL docuseries will follow four teams during its in-season edition.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
Being the center of the American sports universe isn’t new to Indianapolis. Making it personal — their teams, their tradition — is.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.