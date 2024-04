[BBC]

Newcastle United are looking into the possibility of signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, along with 25-year-old Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly, who are both out of contract this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Meanwhile, the Magpies are intensifying their scouting of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, as they look to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the 20-year-old Slovenia striker. (Teamtalk)

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column