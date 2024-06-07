Gossip: Magpies' talks with Kelly now advanced

[BBC]

Newcastle United are in advanced talks with departing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, with West Ham, Tottenham, Roma and Atletico Madrid also interested in the 25-year-old Englishman, who will be available on a free transfer. (Chronicle)

Six Premier League clubs - Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester - face having to sell players before the end of June in order to comply with the division's Profit and Sustainability Rules. (Sky Sports)

