Gossip: Magpies prepare for £100m Guimaraes battle

Paris St-Germain are ready to battle Manchester City and Arsenal for £100m-rated Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. (Goal)

Chelsea are considering rivalling Newcastle for 26-year-old defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who will be a free agent when his Fulham contract expires next month. (The i)

The Magpies are considering a £20m bid for Burnley's England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford. (Mail)

Southampton will try to sign Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell. (Daily Echo)

Paris St-Germain and the Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, 21, wants to join Barcelona, despite interest from Newcastle, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

