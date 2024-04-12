Gossip: Magpies may move for free agent Rabiot

[BBC]

Newcastle United and Manchester United have reportedly "initiated talks" with 29-year-old Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who could be available on a free transfer this summer. (Calciomercato via TeamTalk)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has held face-to-face talks with Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley in an attempt to reach an agreement on sporting director Dan Ashworth's move to Manchester United. (Times - subscription required)

Newcastle bosses have injected £37m into the club in the form of a new share issue, although it is not clear whether the money will contribute towards the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)

