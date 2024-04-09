Gossip: Magpies consider Summerville move
Liverpool, Newcastle United and AC Milan are considering a move for Leeds United's 22-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville. (Football Transfers)
Everton can expect offers for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana with former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness saying the club could get up to £70m for the 22-year-old amid interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham. (Football Insider)
